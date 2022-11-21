Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Special Guest At Sunday Night's Game

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

The Chiefs star quarterback has a special guest in attendance this evening.

Henry Winkler.

The beloved Hollywood actor is a big fan of Mahomes. He was personally invited to attend Sunday night's game in Los Angeles.

Winkler appears to be an honorary guest of the Mahomes family on Sunday night.

It's a pretty cool scene.

Mahomes personally invited Winkler to the game earlier this week. Winkler was very excited about the possibility of getting to meet the star quarterback.

Hopefully that meeting can happen.

Kickoff between the Chiefs and Chargers is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on NBC.