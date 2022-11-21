Look: Patrick Mahomes' Mom Went Viral Sunday Night
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs put on a show against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.
The Chiefs topped the Chargers on a last-minute touchdown, improving to 8-2 on the season.
During the game, Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi, went viral on social media.
Randi Mahomes was part of the group welcoming prominent actor Henry Winkler.
Mahomes' wife, Brittany, was back at home in Kansas City, as she's pregnant.
So Randi Mahomes led the family crew for the Chiefs in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Randi Mahomes posted a heartfelt message on social media before kickoff, too.
"I simply refuse to allow the devil to still my joy. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” Jesus Christ is my savior," she wrote.
Randi Mahomes has been extremely supportive of her son and the Chiefs throughout his career.
The Chiefs improved to 8-2 on the year with the win on Sunday evening.