Look: Patrick Mahomes Names Best Throw Of The NFL Season

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

With the Kansas City Chiefs on a Week 8 bye, Patrick Mahomes watched some wild NFL drama unfold between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.

Down 34-28 with less than a half minute remaining, PJ Walker rolled out the pocket and found DJ Moore for a spectacular 62-yard touchdown.

Mahomes, who knows something about awe-inspiring passes, commended Walker for saving the game with a perfect strike.

"Has to be the best throw of the year and not even close!" Mahomes wrote on Twitter.

The data backs up Mahomes. According to Next Gen Stats, Walker's throw went 67.6 yards, the most air yards of any completed pass since they began tracking in 2016.

The touchdown tied the game pending a game-winning extra point. However, the officials penalized Moore for taking off his helmet, and Eddy Pineiro missed the longer point-after attempt.

Pineiro missed a 32-yard field goal that would have won the game in overtime. Younghoe Koo converted a 41-yard kick to give Atlanta a 37-34 victory.

The outcome shouldn't take away from Walker's spectacular play. The former XFL standout finished with 317 passing yards, 152 went to Moore.

After leading the Panthers to an upset over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, Walker has likely earned at least one more start over Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.