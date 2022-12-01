Look: Patrick Mahomes' NFL Draft Admission Is Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In hindsight, it's crazy that nine teams passed on drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017.

Although Alex Smith just led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 12-4 season, they traded up from pick No. 27 to 10 and drafted the Texas Tech quarterback. Mahomes explained why Kansas City jumped so high to snag him.

Speaking with teammate Travis Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on the New Heights podcast, Mahomes said he gave Kansas City some "inside info" that he was climbing up draft boards.

"If y'all let me go 12 or below, I'm gonna get drafted by someone else," Mahomes recalled telling the Chiefs.



Mahomes said other teams expressed a desire to pick him, but he didn't realize at the time that the New Orleans Saints also targeted him with the 11th pick. Former head coach Sean Payton recently said he told Drew Brees it "was gonna happen."

Since he wanted to land in Kansas City, Mahomes warned the organization not to miss its chance. The team traded up with the Buffalo Bills and had Mahomes sit his rookie season before handing him the offense in 2018.

He's since led the Chiefs to four straight AFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl title, so it's a good thing they listened to Mahomes.