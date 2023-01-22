Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Bengals Beating Bills

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles to throw a touchdown pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will get an opportunity for revenge against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Although he injured his ankle, a hobbled Mahomes secured his fifth straight AFC Championship Game appearance following Saturday's 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Sunday, the Kansas City quarterback watched the Bengals earn an impressive 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. Their victory cements a rematch of last year's conference-championship clash.

As the Bengals closed out their road triumph, Mahomes posted a clock emoji. While it could have been about anything, one could surmise he's saying it's time for another meeting with Cincinnati.

Dating back to last season, Kansas City has lost three straight games against Cincinnati. The Bengals won each game by three points, including 27-24 triumphs in Week 13 and last year's AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes probably won't be 100 percent healthy for next week's rematch. He suffered a high ankle sprain early in Saturday's game against Jacksonville.

While Mahomes kept playing, he finished with a season-low 6.5 yards per pass attempt.

It's not time for his next encounter with the Bengals quite yet. The game will start next Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.