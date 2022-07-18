Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To MLB Draft Shocker

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among those tuning into the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

The first round of the MLB Draft is off and running and it featured a stunning selection at No. 3 overall.

The Texas Rangers selected former Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker at third overall.

Rocker went in the first round last year, but failed to sign with the New York Mets due to injury concerns.

Now, he's back, going No. 3 overall.

"So awesome to watch man! Glad this dude kept grinding and ended up top 10 again!" Mahomes tweeted.

Mahomes' father, of course, played professional baseball.

Best of luck to Rocker in Texas.