Look: Patrick Mahomes Takes Postgame Shot At Joe Burrow

Patrick Mahomes clearly heard all of the Joe Burrow greatness talk this week. Following the AFC Championship Game, he had some fun with it.

The Chiefs beat the Bengals, 23-20, in the conference title game on Sunday night.

Following the game, Mahomes trolled Burrow with a postgame "cigar" remark. Burrow is well known for smoking cigars in celebration, dating back to his college days.

Mahomes and Burrow clearly have a lot of respect for each other, though it's probably becoming quite a rivalry, too.

"Travis Kelce was loud and clear, but Patrick Mahomes subtle cigar dig was the best part of that postgame interview.," one fan wrote.

"You love to see it. Mahomes with a subtle cigar dig at Burrow and the Kelce ripping the Cincinnati mayor," one fan added.

The Chiefs are off to the Super Bowl, where they will face the Eagles, while Burrow and the Bengals are going home.