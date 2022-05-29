Look: Patrick Mahomes, Wife Announce Major Personal News

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It's a special Memorial Day Weekend for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

Sunday evening, Patrick and Brittany took to social media with some major personal news.

Patrick and Brittany are expecting their second child.

"Round 2!" he tweeted.

Patrick and Brittany were married in a ceremony in Hawaii earlier this year.

The Kansas City Chiefs star and his longtime sweetheart welcomed their first child into the world last year.

Congrats to Patrick and Brittany!