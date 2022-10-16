Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife, Brittany, Shares Disturbing News
There are a lot of positives that come with being a star NFL quarterback, or being married to one.
Unfortunately, there are some negatives, too.
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared one of those negatives on social media this weekend.
"Informative tweet, Trying to sneakily take pictures of my child at the park is very creepy. Yup that’s the information," she wrote on social media this weekend.
Obviously, that's crossing the line.
Mahomes and the Chiefs, meanwhile, are set to take on the Bills on Sunday afternoon.
Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.
The game will air on CBS.