Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife, Brittany, Shares Disturbing News

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs check out social media on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

There are a lot of positives that come with being a star NFL quarterback, or being married to one.

Unfortunately, there are some negatives, too.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared one of those negatives on social media this weekend.

"Informative tweet, Trying to sneakily take pictures of my child at the park is very creepy. Yup that’s the information," she wrote on social media this weekend.

Obviously, that's crossing the line.

Mahomes and the Chiefs, meanwhile, are set to take on the Bills on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.