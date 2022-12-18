Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Furious With Referee Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Fans have spent most of the season complaining about roughing the passer penalties, but the referees may have missed a call during Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

Brittany Mahomes criticized the officiating after her husband, Patrick Mahomes, got hit high without an ensuing flag.

"I'm confused, we are allowed to tackle quarterbacks like that now? Got it. The inconsistency is BS," Brittany wrote on Twitter.

While she's obviously a bit biased in this situation, other onlookers shared her viewpoint. It's especially notable given the outside perception that officials give favorable treatment to star quarterbacks.

Meanwhile, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce received a 15-yard penalty for pushing Houston cornerback Desmond King II after a first-round grab. Brittany believes the refs will just make her husband mad, which "will be real fun."

After giving the Dallas Cowboys a tough fight last week, the Texans jumped out to another surprising early lead Sunday. Mahomes found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a touchdown late in the second quarter, but Kansas City trails 14-13 at halftime after a missed extra point.