Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Is Ready For Training Camp

Patrick Mahomes and his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens on September 19, 2021.

The best time of the year is almost upon us.

Football season.

NFL teams across the country are reporting to training camp, with the regular season set to begin in a little more than a month.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, is ready for the fall.

"About that time to bring Red back to the timeline," she wrote.

Patrick Mahomes kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Chiefs are coming off a disappointing AFC Championship Game loss to the Bengals.

Can Kansas City get back to the Super Bowl in 2022?