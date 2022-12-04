Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy On Saturday

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

College football's conference championship weekend features the Dr. Pepper throwing challenge.

Men and women from different colleges compete to see who can throw - or, these days, push - the most footballs into a big Dr. Pepper can, with $100,000 in scholarship money on the line.

Most of Saturday's winners were male students. This did not sit well with Mrs. Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes took to social media to voice her displeasure with the results.

"I’m tired of the boys winning this Dr. Pepper tuition challenge," she tweeted.

Most of the football world has grown annoyed with the Dr. Pepper tuition challenge, mostly due to the change in style of throwing.

The contestants now use two hands to push the football toward the can, rather than throwing it like quarterbacks do.

Should changes be made to the Dr. Pepper tuition challenge moving forward?