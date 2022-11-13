Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy On Sunday

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs check out social media on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

While the Chiefs had their way with the Jaguars, it was a frustrating day for Kansas City, on the injury side of the football.

Kansas City lost some key players on Sunday, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Chiefs fans thought the Jaguars defense was playing "dirty."

Chiefs fans, including the wife of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, were not happy.

"Alright we like hitting people in the head?" she tweeted.

Brittany called out the refs, too.

"At some point, refs need to be held accountable. THATS A MF FLAG," she tweeted.

Brittany also retweeted some messages from Chiefs fans on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs were able to take down the Jaguars, 27-17, on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City is now 7-2 on the regular season.