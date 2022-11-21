Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy Sunday Night

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Don't get in between a pregnant woman and her food.

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football this evening.

In anticipation of the game, Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with her and Patrick's second child, decided to order some pizza.

"I ordered a pizza an hour & a half ago, still ain’t got it KC we all eating pizza tonight or what?" Brittany tweeted.

What's going on, Kansas City?

The Super Bowl is typically the biggest pizza ordering night of the year, but Sunday night football in Kansas City is probably pretty big, too.

"Y’all don’t wanna know my pizza story tonight," Brittany Mahomes added later on.

The wife of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shouldn't be waiting an hour and a half for pizza in Kansas City.