Look: Patrick Mahomes, Wife Share Awesome Personal News

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes attend Miami Heat v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

Congratulations are in order for Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Sunday afternoon, Brittany Mahomes released a video, revealing that she and her husband are expecting a boy.

Patrick and Brittany welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl, last year.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was so excited by the gender reveal that he jumped into his pool.

Congrats to Patrick and Brittany!

And Baby Boy Mahomes is probably already on NFL teams' draft boards for 2044.