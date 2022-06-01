Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Shared Racy Boat Photos

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs check out social media on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared some big personal news this week.

Patrick and Brittany are expecting their second child.

"Round 2!" he wrote.

Patrick and Brittany are going to have a pretty hectic household moving forward.

Thankfully, the happy couple recently got to spend some much needed alone time in Miami.

Brittany Mahomes shared some photos of their trip on Instagram earlier this spring. She appeared to have a good time on a boat.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes attend Miami Heat v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

We wish all the best to the Mahomes family moving forward.