Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Shares Racy Vacation Photos

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs check out social media on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, enjoyed some fun in the sun earlier this month.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his newlywed wife took a trip to Miami for the Formula 1 event

Brittany Mahomes, who's amassed a pretty big following on social media, shared some fun photos on her Instagram page.

She and Patrick appeared to have a good trip.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes attend Miami Heat v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

Brittany and Patrick have taken a lot of fun trips this offseason, including a recent one to Dallas, for the Western Conference Finals between the Mavericks and the Warriors.

Perhaps we'll be seeing Patrick and Brittany sitting courtside for Game 5 in Golden State on Thursday night.

