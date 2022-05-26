Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Shares Racy Vacation Photos
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, enjoyed some fun in the sun earlier this month.
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his newlywed wife took a trip to Miami for the Formula 1 event
Brittany Mahomes, who's amassed a pretty big following on social media, shared some fun photos on her Instagram page.
She and Patrick appeared to have a good trip.
Brittany and Patrick have taken a lot of fun trips this offseason, including a recent one to Dallas, for the Western Conference Finals between the Mavericks and the Warriors.
Perhaps we'll be seeing Patrick and Brittany sitting courtside for Game 5 in Golden State on Thursday night.
More from Brittany's vacation photos can be seen here.