Look: Patrick Mahomes Wife Workout Photo Goes Viral

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes isn't the only athlete in the family.

Brittany Mahomes, a former soccer player, showed off her impressive physique on social media this week.

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs star took to social media to promote her fitness.

"Pregnant Brittany Mahomes shows off incredible physique while promoting new release from clothing line," Sportskeeda Pro Football tweeted.

That's an impressive physique, to be sure.

The Mahomes' children are sure to have some pretty athlete genes as they grow up.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are set to take n the Colts on Sunday afternoon.