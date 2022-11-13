Look: Patrick Peterson Hinting At Another Kirk Cousins Video

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 16: Patrick Peterson #7 of the Minnesota Vikings raises his fist prior to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Kirk Cousins showed off his abs and limited dance moves when celebrating shirtless on the Minnesota Vikings' team plane last weekend.

In Week 10, the Vikings improved to 8-1 with an epic 33-30 overtime win over Buffalo Bills. Could the quarterback go even bigger after their biggest victory of the season?

Per Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson doesn't see Cousins one-upping last week's viral moment. However, he suggested teammates have something stored for the signal-caller.

"I think we reached the mountaintop last week," Peterson said. "I don't know that there's anywhere to go from here. Someone else may have to take the mantle."

Cousins went 30-of-50 for 357 passing yards, a touchdown, and two picks. It wasn't his prettiest performance of Minnesota's seven-game winning streak, but he received considerable assistance from Justin Jefferson.

The star wide receiver reeled in 10 of 16 targets for 193 yards and a touchdown while making an all-time great play late in the fourth quarter.

Peterson is also likely in a celebratory mood after picking off Josh Allen twice, including an end-zone interception that ended the game in overtime. After the dramatic victory, the eight-time Pro Bowler wrote, "leave it all on the field" in all caps on Twitter.

The Vikings haven't received much national attention as a legitimate Super Bowl contender, but that should change following Sunday's statement win at Buffalo.

That calls for another celebration, preferably one where Cousins and Co. wear shirts.