Look: Patriots Star Furious With League This Morning
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon continued his stellar season by producing 1.5 sacks in Monday's win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Judon doesn't think it's a coincidence the NFL selected him to undergo another test for performance-enhancing substances on Thursday.
"Leave me the F alone please," Judon wrote to the NFL and NFLPA on Twitter. "It's no way this is random. I take melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes."
It's hard to blame the 30-year-old's suspicions. He's already been tested twice in the past month. Two weeks ago, Judon wondered if the league is using his samples to build a clone.
Tied with Nick Bosa for a league-high 14.5 sacks, Judon is on his way to a fourth consecutive Pro Bowl invite. He seems to think the NFL is skeptical of his success.
Judon will lead New England's defense into a crucial Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 7-6 Patriots are fighting to preserve the AFC's final wild-card spot.