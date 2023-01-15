Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut.

Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and one rushing score.

Purdy also escaped pressure throughout the game, getting sacked just once at Levi's Stadium. Per ESPN's Nick Wagoner, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reacted to Purdy's evasiveness by likening him to a Hall of Famer.

"Brock Purdy did a really good job of staying alive. I don't know why we couldn't sack the guy," Carroll said. "We chased him all over the place. He's not noted for being the greatest scrambler but he looked like Fran Tarkenton out there today."

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who scored a 74-yard touchdown during a dominant second half, praised his quarterback's schoolyard playing style.

"It's great to see the things he's doing back there," Samuel said, per NBC Sports. "You think he's sacked, and his little slithery-ness of getting out of stuff, it kind of makes us tired because we got to run around, too, trying to get open. It works, so as long as Brock's doing his thing, we going to ride with him."

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy's scrambling makes him "nervous" at times, but added that the 23-year-old quarterback is "very smart" with the football.

Purdy had 13 rushing yards all season before gaining 16 Saturday. He's thrown 16 touchdowns in seven starts, all 49ers victories, since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo.

He'll try to translate that slithery style into another playoff victory when San Francisco hosts the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round next week.