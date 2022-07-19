Look: Peyton, Eli Manning Vacation Photo Is Going Viral

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Former NFL player Peyton Manning and NY Giants, NFL player Eli Manning attend the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

It's fair to say Eli and Peyton Manning are living their best lives.

On Monday, Peyton posted a photo of them on a golf course in Scotland. However, he didn't let Eli know ahead of time that he was going to share that picture on Instagram.

Eli had a great reaction to Peyton's post, tweeting, "Is Peyton posting pictures of us without telling me? Things have really changed around here!"

This isn't the first golf course the Manning brothers have visited this month.

A few days ago, Peyton shared a picture of them at Dumbarnie Golf Links.

With the NFL season just two months away, the Manning brothers are spending their free time the right way.

Now we just want to know who posted a better score on the golf course: Eli or Peyton?