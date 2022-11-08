Look: Peyton Manning Furious With Bad Penalty Monday Night

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 08: Peyton Manning watches a video presentation during a ceremony to retire his number during the halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

A week after praising NFL referees, Peyton Manning drastically changed his tune.

During the first quarter of Monday night's game, a questionable pass interference penalty cost the Baltimore Ravens an interception. While watching the replay, a disgusted Manning blasted the "horrible call."

He didn't cool down while Eli Manning discussed the New Orleans Saints' turnover troubles.

"All that attention we gave to the NFL referees last year, wearing the Clete Blakeman jersey, I take it all back," Peyton said, courtesy of Awful Announcing. That call right there stinks."

After Eli noted his "aggressive" stance toward the officials, Peyton repeated "bad call" three times.

Peyton presumably meant to say last week, as he wore a signed jersey from Blakeman for Halloween. Aside from joking that it was a "boys medium" size, the legendary quarterback had a much kinder message toward the refs during the Week 8 Manningcast.

"Wanted to give a little shoutout to all referees," Peyton said, via Football Zebras. They take a lot of heat each week. Want to show that we support our NFL referees.

The call fortunately didn't impact the game's outcome. Baltimore cruised to a 27-13 victory despite no pass-catcher exceeding two catches or 25 yards with Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews sidelined.

While the referees might have bailed out the Saints on that early drive, Andy Dalton later threw his fifth interception of the season.

NFL fans will have to wait a while before hearing such biting commentary on Monday night. The Manningcast will take a three-week hiatus before returning for a Week 13 matchup between the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.