Look: Peyton Manning, Stanley Cup Photo Is Going Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 08: Peyton Manning watches a video presentation during a ceremony to retire his number during the halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Prior to the Avalanche's victory over the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals, the Broncos were the last professional sports team to bring a title to the state of Colorado. Peyton Manning was the quarterback for that roster in 2015.

With that said, it's only fitting that Manning had the chance to hold the Stanley Cup this summer.

Manning shared photos of this experience on his Instagram account. He was spotted with Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson and forward Valeri Nichushkin.

One particular photo of Manning with the Stanley Cup is going viral on social media.

Check it out:

At 6-foot-5, Manning certainly has the height to make the Stanley Cup look a bit smaller than it actually is.

In reality though, this photo is manipulated by the fact that Manning is standing in front of the trophy.