Look: Photo Emerges From The Myles Garrett Car Accident

Myles Garrett was hospitalized following a single-car accident Monday.

Per WKYC's Ben Axelrod, Garrett and a female passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Garrett's Porsche overturned while driving down State Route 18.

WKYC provided photos from the aftermath of the accident. Garrett's vehicle was totaled in the crash.

News 5 Cleveland reported that Garrett's car "flipped several times before coming to a rest." Both Garrett and the passenger were wearing their seatbelts.

The Browns said they are still collecting information on the incident. While OSHP troopers said his injuries aren't severe, it's unclear if they will keep him off the football field.

Based on the images from the scene, it's fortunate Garrett and the passenger didn't suffer more serious injuries from a scary situation. Hopefully both make a speedy recovery.