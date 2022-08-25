Video: Aaron Donald Swings Helmets At Opponents During Fight

Aaron Donald got involved in a heated fight at Thursday's joint practice between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati Enquirer photographer Sam Greene snapped a jarring image of the superstar defensive lineman holding two Bengals helmets.

It's certainly not a sight any opponent would want to see.

A fan recorded a video that appears to show Donald swinging the Bengals helmets during a large scrum between last season's conference champions. Someone managed to throw the three-time Defensive Player of the Year to the ground.

Per Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media Network, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said they ended the practice after the scuffle.

"Emotions run high," Taylor said. "We've been working together for two days now, and that's just some really competitive guys getting into it a little bit."

He downplayed Donald's helmet swinging by confirming that nobody got hurt.

While fights often break out at joint practices, Donald wielding helmets as a weapon is far more dangerous than the typical tussle.

There's also a precedent for punishment from the NFL. Myles Garrett received an indefinite suspension that cost him the final six games of the 2019 season when hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet.

It's possible Donald will face discipline for his actions.