Look: Photo Of Antonio Brown Goes Viral At Super Bowl

Antonio Brown isn’t playing in the Super Bowl this year, but that didn’t stop the free agent wide receiver from showing up to the big game. But as always, he made sure he was noticed.

Brown was spotted by cameras at SoFi Stadium, chilling in his coat while sporting a big chain around his neck. But that wasn’t the most interesting thing about his presence there.

Brown was sitting next to a friend who had their entire face and hands concealed. Speculation immediately began as to who the mysterious concealed friend was and why they were covering up.

Some thought that it was a friend who simply didn’t want people to see him next to the controversial NFL star. Others thought it might be a super celebrity like Tom Brady or Kanye West.

Antonio Brown is here… clearly his friend doesn’t want to be spotted with him🤣 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/zYTi2FzTsj — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) February 14, 2022

This time last year Antonio Brown was playing in Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had five receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown in that 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs to get his first ring.

Ironically, had construction on SoFi Stadium been completed as originally scheduled, Brown would have played that Super Bowl in the venue it’s being played at tonight.

But Brown’s late-season meltdown cost him a chance to contribute to the Buccaneers’ playoff run. He was cut by the team following a bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Brown spent the rest of the season as a free agent.

Maybe next year he’ll be playing in a Super Bowl instead of simply watching it.