Look: Photo Of Antonio Brown's House Is Going Viral

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

ABC News announced Thursday afternoon that Tampa Police have been trying to get Antonio Brown out of his house. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Moments ago, Aaron Mesmer of FOX 13 provided an update on this troubling situation.

The Tampa Police have left Brown's residence without him.

"@TampaPD attempted to serve an arrest warrant on former #Bucs WR Antonio Brown at his South Tampa home for domestic violence," Mesmer reported on Twitter. "He refused to come out. Police have since left without him. He is believed to still be in the house."

Mesmer also shared a photo of Brown's house on social media.

Brown is being accused of domestic violence involving his ex-fiancée.

According to court documents, Brown locked the mother of his children out of her house in Tampa. Their argument reportedly turned physical after he threw a shoe at her.

"The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail," the police report stated, via FOX 13. "The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim."

Brown last played for the Buccaneers in 2021.