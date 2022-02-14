The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Photo Of Odell Beckham’s Injury Is Heartbreaking

Odell Beckham Jr down on the field.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams lies on the ground after an injury in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After acquiring him during the season, the Los Angeles Rams have thrived with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr on the field.

He was a force to be reckoned with during the Rams’ run to a Super Bowl appearance. OBJ kept his tremendous run going with the first touchdown of the game on a pass from Matthew Stafford.

He led the team in receiving with 52 yards and a touchdown when the unimaginable happened. As he was running across the field, an off-target pass from Stafford caused OBJ to stop short.

As he was trying to make a play on the ball, OBJ appeared to tweak his knee. He immediately went down in a heap on the field and appeared to be in tremendous pain.

A photo showed a distraught OBJ on the field.

He left the game with the help of the trainers and immediately went into the medical tent on the sideline.

Hopefully the injury isn’t as bad as it appeared, but it certainly seems like Odell may have suffered a significant knee injury.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.