Look: Photo Of Odell Beckham’s Injury Is Heartbreaking

After acquiring him during the season, the Los Angeles Rams have thrived with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr on the field.

He was a force to be reckoned with during the Rams’ run to a Super Bowl appearance. OBJ kept his tremendous run going with the first touchdown of the game on a pass from Matthew Stafford.

He led the team in receiving with 52 yards and a touchdown when the unimaginable happened. As he was running across the field, an off-target pass from Stafford caused OBJ to stop short.

As he was trying to make a play on the ball, OBJ appeared to tweak his knee. He immediately went down in a heap on the field and appeared to be in tremendous pain.

A photo showed a distraught OBJ on the field.

OBJ is down on the field with an apparent non-contact injury Hope he's okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Jrl5RJ7AsM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2022

He left the game with the help of the trainers and immediately went into the medical tent on the sideline.

Hopefully the injury isn’t as bad as it appeared, but it certainly seems like Odell may have suffered a significant knee injury.