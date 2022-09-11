Look: Photo Of Squiggly NFL Sideline Going Viral Sunday

Soldier Field has seen better days.

After playing the preseason in what kicker Cairo Santos described as "reckless" conditions, the stadium upgraded to fresh Bermuda sod grass this week. But instead of divots, the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers will deal with a flooded field.

Perhaps those obstacles distracted crew members preparing the field for Sunday's game.

Via Gridirion's Twitter account, the sideline marker on the left side isn't entirely straight.

While it may seem inconsequential, some sideline grabs often boil down to inches.

Put everything together, and Soldier Field seems to be in sloppy condition ahead of Sunday's kickoff. It's not an ideal start for a franchise looking to erase the stench of last year's 6-11 finish behind new head coach Matt Eberflus.

Second-year quarterbacks Justin Fields and Trey Lance may lead a run-heavy rainy day at Soldier Field. Hopefully the squiggly sideline doesn't significantly come into play.