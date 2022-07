Look: Photos Of JJ, Kealia Watt On Vacation Go Viral

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 16: J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and girlfriend Kealia Ohai of the Houston Dash court side during Game One of the first round of the Western Conference 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 16, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

JJ Watt and his wife, Kealia, appeared to enjoy a "babymoon" prior to the start of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Arizona Cardinals star and his professional soccer player wife are expecting their first child together.

With NFL training camp closing in, JJ and Kealia enjoyed some fun in the sun earlier this month.

They appeared to get some golf in, too.

Best of luck to the soon-to-be parents!