Look: Police Release Report On Davante Adams Incident

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for the play in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The photographer shoved by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams following Monday night's game has filed a police report.

Per NFL Media's Andrew Groover, Kansas City police issued an incident report. The statement said the camera operator went to the hospital for treatment after Adams pushed him to the ground.

Detectives will investigate the incident to determine whether charges are warranted.

The Raiders had just suffered a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. An Adams catch got overturned on the final drive, and he ran into teammate Hunter Renfrow on the final play.

Adams later apologized during his post-game press conference and on Twitter.

"Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game," Adams wrote. "Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. That's not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this."

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Adams could face discipline from the league that may potentially include a suspension.