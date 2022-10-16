Look: Postgame Photo Of Bill Belichick Is Going Viral

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

You don't see Bill Belichick smiling very often.

Sunday's win called for it, though.

The Patriots blew out the Browns on Sunday, as New England throttled Cleveland, 38-15.

Following the game, a very happy Belichick let out a big smile during his postgame news conference.

"Bill Belichick’s smile says it all," ESPN's Mike Reiss tweeted.

The Patriots improved to 3-3 on the year following the win over the Browns.

New England is set to take on Chicago on Monday night next week.