Look: Postgame Photo Of Bill Belichick Is Going Viral
You don't see Bill Belichick smiling very often.
Sunday's win called for it, though.
The Patriots blew out the Browns on Sunday, as New England throttled Cleveland, 38-15.
Following the game, a very happy Belichick let out a big smile during his postgame news conference.
"Bill Belichick’s smile says it all," ESPN's Mike Reiss tweeted.
The Patriots improved to 3-3 on the year following the win over the Browns.
New England is set to take on Chicago on Monday night next week.