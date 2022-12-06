Look: Pregame Video Of Aaron Judge, Tom Brady Going Viral

Tom Brady wasn't the only MVP at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night.

MLB star outfielder Aaron Judge attended the NFC South matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers' Twitter page shared footage of Judge and Brady chatting by the stadium tunnel.

Judge sported a No. 13 Mike Evans jersey. ESPN's Jenna Laine noted that the 2022 American League MVP was returning the favor; the Buccaneers wide receiver wore Judge's jersey after he hit his 62nd home run to set an AL record.

Laine said they met during spring training, and Evans is "a big fan."

Tampa Bay Rays fans shouldn't read into Judge's appearance. They just signed pitcher Zach Eflin to the largest free-agent contract in franchise history, but Judge could command a full $300 million more than Eflin's $40 million.

However, New York Yankees fans might get nervous seeing Judge talk with another California native. The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are seen as the most likely landing spot if he leaves the Big Apple.

Judge watched Brady lead the Bucs to a field goal on the opening drive. ESPN is airing the Monday Night Football matchup.