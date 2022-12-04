Look: President Biden's Comment On Herschel Walker Going Viral

DANVILLE, KY - OCTOBER 11: U.S. Vice President Joe Biden smiles during the vice presidential debate at Centre College October 11, 2012 in Danville, Kentucky. This is the second of four debates during the presidential election season and the only debate between the vice presidential candidates before the closely-contested election November 6. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Biden's latest comment on Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is trending on social media.

The 46th president of the United States has made it clear where he stands on Walker.

Walker, the former star running back turned political candidate, is heading to a runoff election with Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock.

Biden has said that Walker is not fit for office. Not only that, but Biden has said Walker doesn't "deserve" to get elected.

“And you know, this is not this is not a referendum,” Biden said. “This is a choice. A choice between two men.”

“One doesn’t deserve to be in the United States Senate based on his veracity and what he said and what he hadn’t said,” he added. “The other man is really truly decent, honorable guy.”

Neither Walker nor Warnock got 50 percent of the votes in the general election this year.

They're now heading for a runoff.