Look: Pro Football Hall Of Fame Announces Postponement

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has made a change to its schedule of events this week.

Because of the situation involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the Hall of Fame will not hold its scheduled announcement of the Modern-Era player finalists for the class of 2023.

"Out of respect for Damar Hamlin, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and NFL Network have postponed tonight's scheduled announcement of the 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the Hall's Class of 2023," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero tweeted. "The program tentatively has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. ET Wednesday."

Hamlin, a 24-year-old second-year pro, collapsed on the field after making a tackle during the first quarter of Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati.

After receiving CPR and having his heart shocked with an AED on the field, Hamlin's heartbeat was restored. He was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition in intensive care as of this afternoon.

"Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them," Hamlin's family said in a statement earlier today.