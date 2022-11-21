Look: Prominent Celebrity Appeared To Sit During National Anthem
It's been a couple of years since we had a national anthem "controversy" in the National Football League.
On Sunday, popular singer John Mellencamp appeared to sit during the national anthem at the Colts vs. Eagles game.
Outkick shared the photo on Sunday night.
"Mellencamp, 71, was apparently too busy eating popcorn to show his respect for the colors in the middle of the field.
Someone in the adjacent section snapped the photo of Mellencamp and sent it to OutKick 360’s Dan Dakich."
The circumstances surrounding the national anthem photo are unclear, so we want to avoid judgment.
Still, it's not surprising to see the photo gaining traction on social media.
The Colts lost to the Eagles on Sunday.