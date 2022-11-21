Look: Prominent Celebrity Appeared To Sit During National Anthem

INDIANAPOLIS - AUGUST 24: A general view of the interior of Lucas Oil Stadium, the new home of the Indianapolis Colts, before a pre-season game between the Colts and the Buffalo Bills on August 24, 2008 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

It's been a couple of years since we had a national anthem "controversy" in the National Football League.

On Sunday, popular singer John Mellencamp appeared to sit during the national anthem at the Colts vs. Eagles game.

Outkick shared the photo on Sunday night.

"Mellencamp, 71, was apparently too busy eating popcorn to show his respect for the colors in the middle of the field.

Someone in the adjacent section snapped the photo of Mellencamp and sent it to OutKick 360’s Dan Dakich."

The circumstances surrounding the national anthem photo are unclear, so we want to avoid judgment.

Still, it's not surprising to see the photo gaining traction on social media.

The Colts lost to the Eagles on Sunday.