Look: Prominent NASCAR Driver Warns About NFL

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet, walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR's 2022 Cup Series season isn't over yet, as it goes deep into the fall.

Not everyone is a fan of that, including the drivers.

Veteran NASCAR driver Chase Elliott made it clear that he believes the Cup Series playoff season should end before the start of the NFL regular season.

"I don't see any reason in competing against NFL football. In my opinion, that's not a battle we're ever going to win," Elliott admitted.

Hey, he's probably not wrong.

Still, it's difficult to imagine NASCAR changing its season schedule in drastic fashion.

But perhaps they should....