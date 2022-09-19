Look: Prominent NASCAR Driver Warns About NFL
NASCAR's 2022 Cup Series season isn't over yet, as it goes deep into the fall.
Not everyone is a fan of that, including the drivers.
Veteran NASCAR driver Chase Elliott made it clear that he believes the Cup Series playoff season should end before the start of the NFL regular season.
"I don't see any reason in competing against NFL football. In my opinion, that's not a battle we're ever going to win," Elliott admitted.
Hey, he's probably not wrong.
Still, it's difficult to imagine NASCAR changing its season schedule in drastic fashion.
But perhaps they should....