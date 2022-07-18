Look: Prominent NFL Analyst Reveals Why He Left ESPN

Former NFL lineman Mark Schlereth was a prominent part of ESPN's professional football coverage for several years.

However, the former Denver Broncos lineman left ESPN for Fox Sports.

This weekend, Schlereth revealed why that move happened.

"They offered me a deal but I wanted to call games and they were never putting me in the Monday night booth. So I bet on myself and went to FOX," he admitted.

Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd is certainly happy.

It's certainly worked out pretty well for Fox Sports.