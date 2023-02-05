Look: Racy Pro Bowl Cheerleaders Video Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) 2022 NFL Pro Bowl cheerleader representatives Javai from the Washington Commanders, Jenna from the Atlanta Falcons, Shardae from the Philadelphia Eagles, Lexie from the Dallas Cowboys and Danielle from the Arizona Cardinals perform during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The AFC defeated the NFC 41-35. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A racy Pro Bowl cheerleaders video is going viral on social media on Sunday night.

A video of Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs creeping up behind some cheerleaders is trending on social media on Sunday evening, during the middle of the Pro Bowl.

It's something...

"Stefon Diggs thinks he slick," one fan wrote.

Unsurprisingly, when Diggs was in Minnesota, his teammates named him the player that they would least want to date their sister.

The Pro Bowl, meanwhile, is currently airing on ABC.