Look: Racy Rob Gronkowski Underwear Photo Is Going Viral

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 05: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots celebrates on Cambridge street during the New England Patriots Victory Parade on February 05, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski is no longer teammates with Tom Brady, but they're still finding ways to stay in touch.

Brady's clothing line, BRADY, promoted its underwear collection this Wednesday with a photo of Gronkowski.

In the photo, Gronkowski is wearing nothing but boxer briefs. His girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is also featured in this promo.

Gronkowski and Kostek are both wearing the boxer briefs in the "glacier" color.

"You didn’t have to go this hard," the caption for BRADY's promo read.

This is a clever way of advertising underwear, that's for sure.

It turns out Gronkowski has been planning this collaboration with BRADY for a month.

"Gronk makes good on his word...he told me last month that he was going to send Brady photos of himself modeling the brand," ESPN's Jenna Laine tweeted.

This probably won't be the last time we see Gronkowski representing Brady's clothing line.