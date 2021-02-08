Look: Random Fan’s Response To Stephen A. Smith Is Going Viral

Fans watching tonight’s Super Bowl all noticed that rookie punter Tommy Townsend has struggled in the spotlight.

He shanked his very first punt and then dropped the snap on his second punt. He got the punt off, but there was a penalty on the play and he was forced to punt once again.

Unfortunately, the second punt didn’t work out too well for Townsend, who shanked another punt. Following yet another horrible punt, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith decided to have a few words for the rookie punter.

“WTH!!!!! This rookie punter @Townsend looks too damn scared to be out there. What in the hell are you doing, shanking a punt that badly???” he said on Twitter.

Well, it turns out he tagged the wrong person in his tweet. Instead of tagging Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend, Smith actually tagged someone named Jason Townsend.

Jason Townsend decided to respond to the comment from Smith.

“Sorry dude I don’t have any prior NFL or college football experience. I just played flag football in high school a little bit,” Townsend said in the tweet.

The Chiefs might be better off with Jason Townsend back there to punt with how Tommy Townsend has performed so far tonight.

Tampa Bay holds a 21-6 lead at the half.