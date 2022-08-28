Look: Ravens Announce Update For Their Injured Mascot

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 17: The Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe is introduced prior to the start of the Ravens game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on August 17, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

Poe, the Baltimore Ravens' mascot, was injured while playing football with some kids during Saturday night's preseason game.

Sunday afternoon, the Ravens shared an update.

It appears that Poe suffered some kind of leg injury, though the mascot is doing better now.

"Thanks for all your concerned tweets," the Ravens announced.

"Poe took some damage to his drumstick and ruffled some feathers last night during his Mascot Classic. We’ll continue to share updates on Poe’s status, but he’s resting comfortably in his perch awaiting further test results."

It was a pretty scary play, honestly. Here's a look at how Poe was injured.

Get well soon, Poe.