Look: Ravens Star Reacts To Deshaun Watson Suspension Note

When the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract, they appeared to structure it with a suspension in mind.

At the time they acquired him from the Houston Texans, the quarterback faced 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment. (He's since settled 20.) They're now awaiting a verdict on possible punishment from Judge Sue L. Robinson following a disciplinary hearing.

Watson will net a $46 million base salary in each of the next four years. However, he'll receive all but $1.035 million of that amount as a signing bonus in 2022.

As a result, Spotrac noted that an eight-game suspension would cost Watson $460,000, facetiously stating that he'd make "just" $45.54 million this year.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey replied to the Twitter post by laughing at the absurdity of Watson potentially getting "just 45.54 million."

If suspended for eight games, Watson would only forfeit 1 percent of his 2022 earnings and .2 percent of his total deal. Spotrac added that the same ban would have cost him $15.5 million under his previous deal.

Although Watson did not play in 2021, he still received his $10.54 million salary from the Houston Texans. Despite numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, a new team rewarded him with a massive payday.

A verdict could come shortly. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio anticipated a suspension from two to eight games, but he said the Browns are "bracing" for eight.

If suspended eight games, Watson will miss Cleveland's first of two encounters with Humphrey's Ravens in 2022.