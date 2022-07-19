Look: Ravens Star Reacts To The Heinz Field Video

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Heinz Field during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the game on September 24, 2011 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers' stadium remains, but Heinz Field is no more.

The Heinz ketchup bottles were removed from the newly-named stadium this week. It'll now be known as Acrisure Stadium (don't tell the fans).

Is there anyone to blame for such a travesty in Pittsburgh?

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey thinks it's all Minkah Fitzpatrick's fault.

Why is it Minkah's fault? Probably because he scored a massive new contract extension with the AFC North franchise earlier this offseason.

Humphrey's implying - jokingly, of course - that the Steelers needed more money so they landed a deal with Acrisure instead of Heinz.

"The deal includes $36 million in guaranteed money and will make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL at $18.4 million per season, per Rapoport, eclipsing the previous mark set by Seattle's Jamal Adams ($17.5 million per season)," writes Nick Shook, via NFL.com. "The guaranteed total also surpasses the $32.1 million guaranteed to Denver's Justin Simmons."

Oh well.

Steelers fans will keep calling it Heinz Field, regardless of what the new stadium name is.