Look: Ravens Star Reacts To The Heinz Field Video
The Pittsburgh Steelers' stadium remains, but Heinz Field is no more.
The Heinz ketchup bottles were removed from the newly-named stadium this week. It'll now be known as Acrisure Stadium (don't tell the fans).
Is there anyone to blame for such a travesty in Pittsburgh?
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey thinks it's all Minkah Fitzpatrick's fault.
Why is it Minkah's fault? Probably because he scored a massive new contract extension with the AFC North franchise earlier this offseason.
Humphrey's implying - jokingly, of course - that the Steelers needed more money so they landed a deal with Acrisure instead of Heinz.
"The deal includes $36 million in guaranteed money and will make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL at $18.4 million per season, per Rapoport, eclipsing the previous mark set by Seattle's Jamal Adams ($17.5 million per season)," writes Nick Shook, via NFL.com. "The guaranteed total also surpasses the $32.1 million guaranteed to Denver's Justin Simmons."
Oh well.
Steelers fans will keep calling it Heinz Field, regardless of what the new stadium name is.