Look: Refs Appeared To Make Big Mistake In Browns-Panthers Game

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Browns topped the Panthers on Sunday afternoon in thrilling fashion.

However, did the referees miss a critical penalty on Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett?

Brissett could have been called for intentional grounding when he delayed his spike attempt.

The referees didn't call the penalty, though they did seem to admit it should've been called in a roundabout way.

You could argue that Brissett wasn't "strategically" delaying his passing action.

However, the Panthers clearly don't agree with that argument.