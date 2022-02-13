Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.

Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald appeared to be over the football before the snap. Generally, that results in an offside penalty, but nothing was called.

“Donald offsides on the 4th and 1. They usually give you a warning the first time, but this one, I would’ve called. Head clearly across the line,” former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz said.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s pass fell incomplete and the team turned the ball over on downs.

Just a few plays later, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford found wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr for the game’s first touchdown.

Los Angeles holds a 7-0 lead.