Look: Refs Missed Huge Penalty In Falcons vs. Panthers
The Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers are playing overtime, but should Atlanta have had the chance to kick a game-winning field goal in overtime?
After Carolina tied the game in miraculous fashion, Atlanta took a shot deep down the field with a couple of seconds remaining.
Falcons coaches wanted a pass interference penalty called on Carolina's secondary, but the refs held their flags in place.
Should something have been called?
It looked like it.
Falcons fans are pretty furious by the lack of a penalty call on the Panthers defense.
Alas, no penalty was called and the Panthers and the Falcons are heading into overtime.
Sunday afternoon's game is airing on FOX.