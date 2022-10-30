Look: Refs Missed Huge Penalty In Falcons vs. Panthers

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers are playing overtime, but should Atlanta have had the chance to kick a game-winning field goal in overtime?

After Carolina tied the game in miraculous fashion, Atlanta took a shot deep down the field with a couple of seconds remaining.

Falcons coaches wanted a pass interference penalty called on Carolina's secondary, but the refs held their flags in place.

Should something have been called?

It looked like it.

Falcons fans are pretty furious by the lack of a penalty call on the Panthers defense.

Alas, no penalty was called and the Panthers and the Falcons are heading into overtime.

Sunday afternoon's game is airing on FOX.