Look: Retired NFL Player Hit By Airport Bus Wednesday

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 30: Brandon Spikes #51 of the Buffalo Bills during NFL game action against the Cleveland Browns at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 30, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Former Bills and Patriots linebacker Brandon Spikes is having a very rough Wednesday afternoon.

Spikes announced on Twitter moments ago that he was hit by an airport bus. He also asked for prayers from his followers.

We're not sure what airport Spikes is at, but he posted earlier today that he was on a flight.

By the looks of the photo, it was on a private jet of some sort.

The fact Spikes, who played in the NFL from 2010-16 and won two national championships as a collegian at the University of Florida, is tweeting about his accident is a good sign.

Hopefully he's not hurt too bad and will provide another update on his condition soon.