Look: RGIII Reacts To The Matt Rhule Contract News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Matt Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, but he will still be paid handsomely by the organization.

Rhule signed a seven-year, $62 million contract with Carolina in 2020, only to wind up being let go after less than three full seasons. Despite his lack of wins, Rhule will continue to cash checks, and that isn't sitting well with ESPN's Robert Griffin III.

It's not that RGIII has a problem with Rhule's contract, but the former Baylor star and NFL quarterback wants to see players paid in a similar (guaranteed) fashion.

"Players contracts need to be guaranteed like coaches," Griffin wrote on Twitter this afternoon. "Matt Rhule is owed more than 40 million dollars from the Panthers after they fired him 3 years into a 7 year deal. They are paying him not to coach. Players put their bodies and minds on the line and deserve guaranteed deals."

Griffin is not the first former player to voice his issues with non-guaranteed contracts, but seeing NFL deals become fully guaranteed feels like a pipe dream.

Rhule posted an 11-27 overall record in Carolina. Both he and defensive coordinator Phil Snow were let go today.